49ers LB Fred Warner Out For Season With Dislocated & Broken Ankle

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers that All-Pro LB Fred Warner suffered a dislocated and broke ankle during the game that will require surgery.

Shanahan added that this is likely a season-ending injury for Warner.

It was clear that Warner’s season could be over, due to the severity of the injury, but it’s just another tough loss for a 49ers’ defense that has already lost Nick Bosa.

You can expect the 49ers to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Warner, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He made a base salary of $15,300,000 in 2024 before he signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension with the team in 2025.

In 2025, Warner has appeared in and started six games for the 49ers, recording 29 tackles.