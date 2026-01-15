49ers LB Fred Warner Won’t Be Activated From IR For Divisional Round

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced that LB Fred Warner will not be activated from injured reserve in time for Saturday’s Divisional Round against the Seahawks, per Vic Tafur.

San Francisco designated Warner to return this week, giving him 21 days to practice before being activated.

Shanahan said at the time of Warner’s designation window opening that he won’t play this week, but the goal is for him to be able to ramp up his participation a little bit and potentially facilitate a return later in the postseason if the team advances.

He broke his ankle back in Week 6.

Warner, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He made a base salary of $15,300,000 in 2024 before he signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension with the team in 2025.

In 2025, Warner appeared in and started six games for the 49ers, recording 51 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovery and three pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Warner as the news becomes available.