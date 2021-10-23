49ers Make Five Roster Moves Including Releasing LB Mychal Kendricks

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they’ve activated RB JaMycal Hasty from injured reserve and elevated TE Tanner Hudson, QB Nate Sudfeld and LB Tyrell Adams to their active roster.

The 49ers also released LB Mychal Kendricks.

Kendricks, 31, was a second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the fourth year of his five-year, $29.896 million contract that included $16.4 million guaranteed when the Eagles designated him as a post-June 1 release back in 2018.

The Browns signed Kendricks to a one-year contract only to cut him loose shortly after the news of the insider trading charges surfaced.

From there, Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle for the 2019 season. The Washington Football Team signed him off the Seahawks’ practice squad back in December of last year and he appeared in one game.

Kendricks caught on with the 49ers this summer and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2019, Kendricks appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 71 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass defenses.

Hasty, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers and was on and off of their practice squad last year.

San Francisco eventually added Hasty to their active roster. He was placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain.

In 2021, Hasty has appeared in two games for the 49ers and rushed for 41 yards on six carries (6.8 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 36 yards receiving and one touchdown.