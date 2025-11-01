49ers Make Four Moves, Place DL Yetur Gross-Matos On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced four roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 9 game against the Giants.

The full list includes:

49ers placed DL Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. 49ers activated G/T Spencer Burford from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. 49ers elevated DE Clelin Ferrell and G/C Nick Zakelj to their active roster.

Gross-Matos, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and made $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.

Gross-Matos was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the 49ers.

In 2025, Yetur Gross-Matos has appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded four tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.