49ers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed DB Tre Norwood, CB Kendall Sheffield, and TE Jake Tonges to their practice squad on Wednesday and released RB Jeremy McNichols in a corresponding move. 

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DE Alex Barrett
  2. RB Jack Colletto
  3. WR Chris Conley
  4. DT Marlon Davidson
  5. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
  6. C Corey Luciano
  7. WR Tay Martin
  8. DT T.Y. McGill
  9. LB Curtis Robinson
  10. WR Willie Snead
  11. T Leroy Watson
  12. WR Isaiah Winstead
  13. DB Shemar Jean-Charles
  14. DL Austin Bryant
  15. TE Jake Tonges
  16. DB Tre Norwood
  17. CB Kendall Sheffield

Sheffield, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him prior to the start of the season.

The Texans later claimed Sheffield but waived him with an injury settlement. He caught on with the Cowboys’ practice squad in October of last year and later signed with the Texans back in March but was among their final roster cuts. 

In 2021, Sheffield appeared in nine games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.

