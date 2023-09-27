49ers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed DB Tre Norwood, CB Kendall Sheffield, and TE Jake Tonges to their practice squad on Wednesday and released RB Jeremy McNichols in a corresponding move.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

Sheffield, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him prior to the start of the season.

The Texans later claimed Sheffield but waived him with an injury settlement. He caught on with the Cowboys’ practice squad in October of last year and later signed with the Texans back in March but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Sheffield appeared in nine games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.