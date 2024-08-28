49ers Make Six More Moves

The San Francisco 49ers have made six more moves as they continue to churn out their roster, according to Nick Wagoner.

The full list of moves includes:

Placed CB Ambry Thomas and OL Jon Feliciano on IR.

Waived DL Sam Okuayinonu

Signed CB Rock Ya-Sin, OL Ben Bartch and TE Eric Saubert to 53-man roster.

Ya-Sin, 28, was the No. 34 overall pick by the Colts out of Temple in 2019. He transferred to Temple for his senior year from Presbyterian College. He played out the final year of a four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

He caught on with the Ravens last offseason to a one-year deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent. From there, he signed another one-year contract, this time with San Francisco.

In 2023, Ya-Sin appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 13 tackles and two pass defenses.