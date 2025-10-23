49ers Make Two Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers officially designated G Spencer Burford to return from injured reserve and signed DE Trevis Gipson to their practice squad, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Burford was placed on injured reserve in September for a knee injury.

Burford, 25, was drafted by the 49ers with the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UT-San Antonio.

He signed a four-year, $4,332,056 rookie contract that included a $840,070 signing bonus.

In 2025, Burford has appeared in two games for the 49ers with no starts.