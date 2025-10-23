49ers Make Two Roster Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The San Francisco 49ers officially designated G Spencer Burford to return from injured reserve and signed DE Trevis Gipson to their practice squad, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

49ers Helmet

Burford was placed on injured reserve in September for a knee injury. 

Burford, 25, was drafted by the 49ers with the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UT-San Antonio.

He signed a four-year, $4,332,056 rookie contract that included a $840,070 signing bonus. 

In 2025, Burford has appeared in two games for the 49ers with no starts.

