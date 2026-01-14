49ers Making Four Roster Moves, Cut WR Javon Baker

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed S Darrick Forrest and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad.

To make room, the team released WR Javon Baker.

The 49ers also signed WR Colton Dowell to a futures contract for the 2026 season. He won’t factor into their playoff run.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Baker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Central Florida. He was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He had a stint on the Eagles’ practice squad before joining the 49ers’ taxi.

In 2024, Baker appeared in 11 games for the Patriots, recording one reception for 12 yards, to go along with three kickoff returns for 79 yards (26.3 YPR).

Forrest, 26, was a fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He played out his four-year rookie deal and caught on with the Bills in March this year.

Buffalo released Forrest after camp, and he caught on to the Colts’ practice squad for a week.

He was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in late October but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.