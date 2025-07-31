49ers Making Nine Roster Moves, Activating OL Ben Bartch Off NFI List

Matt Maiocco reports the 49ers are signing RB Ameer Abdullah, QB Carter Bradley, WR Marquez Callaway and WR Andy Isabella.

Maiocco adds the 49ers are releasing WR Equanimeous St. Brown, OL Sebastian Gutierrez, WR Malik Knowles and S Jaylen Mahoney. San Francisco is also activating OL Ben Bartch off the non-football injury list.

Bartch, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that included a $763,615 signing bonus when he was cut by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville brought him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. From there, Bartch was signed to the 49ers’ active roster in November 2023 and was re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason.

San Francisco let him go after training camp but he re-signed a few days later. He signed another one-year deal with the 49ers this offseason.

In 2024, Bartch appeared in three games for the 49ers and made two starts.