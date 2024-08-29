49ers Offered Third-Round Pick To Broncos For Courtland Sutton

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the 49ers offered the Broncos a third-round pick for WR Courtland Sutton.

Had the Broncos accepted the deal, the 49ers would then have turned around and traded Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers.

Russini says that San Francisco was only willing to trade Aiyuk if they could get a “top-flight receiver” to replace him.

Denver ultimately declined the 49ers’ offer and San Francisco opted to do a long-term deal with Aiyuk Thursday evening.

The Broncos have added $1.5 million in new incentives to Sutton’s contract last month.

Sutton, 28, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $13 million and $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 59 passes on 90 targets for 772 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.