49ers Officially Place DE Nick Bosa On IR, Activate WR Demarcus Robinson

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have officially placed DE Nick Bosa on injured reserve.

Additionally, the 49ers have activated WR Demarcus Robinson from the reserve/suspended list.

Bosa, 27, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

He then signed a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers in 2023.

In 2025, Bosa has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Robinson, 31, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for two additional seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason but was cut loose in August. He landed with the Ravens before the Rams signed him to a one-year contract. From there, he signed another one-year deal with the Rams back in February of last year.

He’s in the first year of a two-year, $9.5 million deal.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 31 passes for 505 yards (16.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns.