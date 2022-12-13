49ers Place DB Dontae Johnson On Injured List, Sign DL Mike Dwumfour

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DL Mike Dwumfour to their team’s practice squad and placed CB Dontae Johnson on the practice squad injured list.

Aaron Wilson first reported the signing Dwumfour.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

Johson recently suffered a torn ACL, so this move was expected.

Johnson, 31, was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,620,544 contract with the 49ers before signing on with the Seahawks in 2018.

After brief stints with the Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Chargers before returning to the 49ers in 2019. He’s re-signed to San Francisco on three consecutive one-year deals but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

In 2022, Johnson was limited to appearing in two games. He did not record a statistic.