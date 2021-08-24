49ers Place LB Mychal Kendricks On IR, Cut Four

The 49ers announced they have placed LB Mychal Kendricks on injured reserve.

The #49ers have made the following roster moves ahead of the roster cut deadline. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 24, 2021

San Francisco also release DL Shilique Calhoun and CB B.W. Webb while waiving WR River Cracraft and OL Corbin Kaufusi.

Kendricks, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the fourth year of his five-year, $29.896 million contract that included $16.4 million guaranteed when the Eagles designated him as a post-June 1 release back in 2018.

The Browns later signed Kendricks to a one-year contract only to cut him loose shortly after the news of the insider trading charges surfaced.

From there, Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle for the 2019 season. The Washington Football Team signed him off the Seahawks’ practice squad back in December and he appeared in one game.

In 2019, Kendricks appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 71 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass defenses.