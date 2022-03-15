49ers Place Second-Round Tender On LB Azeez Al-Shaair

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are placing a second-round tender on restricted free-agent LB Azeez Al-Shaair.
The tender comes in at slightly under $4 million and entitles the 49ers to a second-round pick if another team signs Al-Shaair to an offer sheet and they decline to match.
Al-Shaair, 24, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.
In 2021, Al-Shaair appeared in 13 games and recorded 102 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble two fumble recoveries, and five pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!