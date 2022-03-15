49ers Place Second-Round Tender On LB Azeez Al-Shaair

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are placing a second-round tender on restricted free-agent LB Azeez Al-Shaair.

The tender comes in at slightly under $4 million and entitles the 49ers to a second-round pick if another team signs Al-Shaair to an offer sheet and they decline to match.

Al-Shaair, 24, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.

In 2021, Al-Shaair appeared in 13 games and recorded 102 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble two fumble recoveries, and five pass defenses.