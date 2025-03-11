49ers Place Second-Round Tender On RFA RB Jordan Mason

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are tendering restricted free agent RB Jordan Mason.

San Francisco is placing the second-round tender on Mason, which will cost $5.346 million in 2025 and entitle the 49ers to a second-round pick if another team signs Mason to an offer sheet and they decline to match.

Mason, 25, wound up signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech following the 2022 draft. He made the team’s initial 53-man roster and has been with them ever since.

Throughout his four-year career at Georgia Tech, Mason appeared in 43 games and rushed for 2,349 yards on 449 carries (5.2 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. He also added 197 yards receiving on 26 receptions and an additional touchdown.

In 2025, Mason appeared in 12 games for the 49ers, rushing 153 times for 789 yards and three touchdowns. He added 11 catches on 14 targets for 91 yards.