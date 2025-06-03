49ers Placing WR Trent Taylor On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed WR Trent Taylor on injured reserve.

Additionally, the 49ers made the trade for DE Bryce Huff official after he passed a physical. They also signed WR Malik Knowles to a one-year deal and waived OL Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Taylor, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cincinnati re-signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Bengals brought him back again in 2023 on a one-year deal only to release him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Bears to finish out the season.

Taylor spent the 2024 season with the 49ers’ practice squad and re-signed after the season on a futures deal.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded one catch for 11 yards.