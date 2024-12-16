49ers Planning To Suspend LB De’Vondre Campbell

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are planning to suspend LB De’Vondre Campbell after he refused to enter Week 15’s game against the Rams.

San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan said the following regarding Campbell: “His action from the game is not something you can do to your team.”

Rapoport previously mentioned that this would prevent Campbell from signing with another team and playing to end the season. It would also void any remaining guarantees and possibly give San Francisco a way to get back some of the $3.3 million signing bonus they’ve already paid him.

Campbell, 31, was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020 that was worth a maximum of $8 million. He later joined the Packers in 2021 before agreeing to a five-year, $50 million deal in 2022.

Campbell was released earlier this offseason by Green Bay as a post-June 1 cut and he later signed on with the 49ers on a one-year, $5 million deal.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 79 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two pass defenses.