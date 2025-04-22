49ers QB Brock Purdy In Attendance To Start Offseason Workouts

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports 49ers QB Brock Purdy is in attendance for the beginning of the team’s offseason workouts on Tuesday.

Some believed Purdy could skip offseason workouts as he negotiates a new deal, but he will instead remain involved with the schedule as talks continue.

Michael Silver of The Athletic reported yesterday that there has been progress on a long-term extension worth more than $50 million per season. Silver stated if Purdy showed up to begin workouts, it’s likely because he and his agent believe they are close to getting a deal done.

The 49ers have been clear about their desire to retain Purdy all offseason and get a deal done before the new year begins.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

