49ers QB Brock Purdy Suffered Setback To His Turf Toe Injury

49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered a setback to his turf toe injury against the Jaguars and is now considered week-to-week, according to Ian Rapoport.

Purdy could miss multiple games, according to Rapoport. He was “not close” to playing against the Rams on Thursday night.

Rapoport added that Purdy was hit the same way that caused the initial injury and underwent an MRI which revealed that he suffered an aggravation of his turf toe injury.

While his injury isn’t considered major, he’s not a lock to play next week against the Bucs.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2025, Purdy has appeared in two games for the 49ers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.