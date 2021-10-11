49ers QB Trey Lance Dealing With Knee Sprain, Status For Colts Game In Question

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that rookie QB Trey Lance suffered a sprained left knee during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Shanahan does not think this is a long-term injury for Lance and should be a one- to two-week issue.

The 49ers are on bye this week, but Lance’s status for Week 7’s game against the Colts is at least in question.

Jimmy Garoppolo could be back by then from his calf injury but it remains to be seen how all of this gets sorted out for the 49ers at quarterback.

Lance, 21, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore, but was limited to appearing in just one game last year due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up in round one to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The 49ers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Lance has appeared in four games for the 49ers and completed 52.1 percent of his passes for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Lance as the news is available.