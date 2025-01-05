49ers RB Isaac Guerendo Suffers Left Knee & Ankle Injury

49ers RB Isaac Guerendo was carted off the field at the start of the final game of the season with a left knee injury that appeared to be serious.

San Francisco quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a knee and ankle injury.

Guerendo, 24, was a third-round pick by the 49ers out of Louisville in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,724,528 rookie deal with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Guerendo appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and rushed 82 times for 415 yards (5.1 YPC) and four touchdowns while adding 15 catches for 152 yards.

We will have more news on Guerendo as it becomes available.