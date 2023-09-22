49ers Re-Sign CB Anthony Brown, Waive CB Tre Swilling

According to Field Yates, the 49ers are re-signing CB Anthony Brown to a contract on Friday and waived CB Tre Swilling in a corresponding move.

Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

Brown signed on with the Steelers coming out of the preseason. He was later added to their practice squad before being released. The 49ers signed him last week but cut him after a couple of days.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, a forced fumble and seven pass defenses.