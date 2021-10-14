49ers Re-Sign CB Davontae Harris To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed CB Davontae Harris to their practice squad on Thursday.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

DE Alex Barrett WR River Cracraft DT Darrion Daniels T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Josh Hokit DB Jared Mayden T Colton McKivitz QB Nate Sudfeld TE Tanner Hudson LB Nathan Gerry DB Kai Nacua DE Eddie Yarbrough WR Jordan Matthews LB Tyrell Adams WR Connor Wedington CB Davontae Harris

Harris, 26, was selected in the fifth round in 2018 out of Illinois State by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 contract.

The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason last year with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him this past August and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.

The Ravens claimed Harris off waivers last year before placing him on injured reserve. Baltimore brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him in August. Harris caught on with the 49ers soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.