49ers Re-Sign DB Kai Nacua

49ers’ exclusive rights free-agent DB Kai Nacua announced that he has re-signed with San Francisco.

Nacua, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and spent the season on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Nacua was waived following the 2018 draft and later claimed by the Ravens but was among their final roster cuts. He briefly caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad before returning on a futures deal in December of 2018.

He signed with the Colts as a free agent in 2019 but was waived with an injury designation back in March of last year. The 49ers signed Nacua to their practice squad in November and promoted him to the active roster a month later.

In 2020, he appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.

During college career at BYU, Nacua recorded 165 tackles, 14 interceptions with two behind returned for touchdowns, 12 pass defenses, a forced fumble and a recovery over the course of 38 games and four seasons.