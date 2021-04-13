49ers Re-Sign ERFA OL Daniel Brunskill, Waive TE Chase Harrell

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent OL Daniel Brunskill to a one-year deal and also waived TE Chase Harrell.

Brunskill, 27, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Brunskill back on a futures contract the following year, but he was once again signed to their practice squad after being among their final roster cuts. After a stint in the AAF, the 49ers signed Brunskill to a contract in 2019 and signed another one-year deal last offseason.

In 2020, Brunskill started all 16 games for the 49ers. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 24 overall center out of 36 players.