49ers Re-Sign G Tom Compton

The 49ers announced on Wednesday they have re-signed G Tom Compton to a one-year deal.

The veteran will be back to compete for a depth role on San Francisco’s depth chart.

Compton, 31, is a former sixth-round pick out of South Dakota by Washington back in 2012. Compton spent four years in Washington before signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2016.

Compton spent a year with the Bears and Vikings before the Jets signed him for the 2019 season. The 49ers had signed Compton to a one-year, $3 million deal in 2020 but later restructured it.

In 2020, he appeared in seven games for the 49ers and made three starts.