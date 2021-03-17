49ers Re-Sign LT Trent Williams To Six-Year, $138M Deal

Trent Williams announced earlier Wednesday morning that he’s re-signing with the 49ers.

According to Dianna Russini, Williams is signing a six-year, $138 million with the 49ers that includes $55,100,000 guaranteed and a $30,100,000 million is a signing bonus.

Williams is now the high-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Williams, 32, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that includes $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

After San Francisco traded for Williams, the expectation was that the two sides would allow the 2020 season to play out before evaluating a potential extension.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the 49ers at left tackle, making 14 starts for them. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 1 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.