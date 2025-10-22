49ers Re-Signed DE Trevis Gipson Immediately After Cutting Him

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers re-signed DE Trevis Gipson to the practice squad.

Gipson was cut today but because he’s a veteran he did not have to pass through waivers and could be instantly added back to the practice squad.

Gipson, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that included $325,672 guaranteed when he was cut coming out of the preseason.

He later signed on with the Titans and finished out the year. The Jaguars signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was traded to Seattle during training camp.

Gipson signed on with the 49ers this past August.

In 2025, Gipson has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle and one fumble recovery.