49ers Re-Signing CB Emmanuel Moseley To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $10.1M

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers have reached an agreement with CB Emmanuel Moseley on a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million.

Moseley, 24, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal last year.

In 2020, Moseley appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 47 tackles, one interception and nine passes defended.