49ers Re-Signing DT Kevin Givens To One-Year Deal

The 49ers are re-signing DT Kevin Givens to a one-year deal, according to Matt Barrows.

Givens, 28, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Penn State and was activated from their practice squad in December during his rookie season.

Givens re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and returned to the team on one-year deals the last two years.

In 2024, Kevin Givens appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.