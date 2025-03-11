49ers Re-Signing RFA LB Curtis Robinson To One-Year Deal

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports the 49ers are re-signing LB Curtis Robinson to a one-year deal.

Robinson was set to be a restricted free agent but San Francisco is bringing him back on a one-year deal instead of using a tender.

Robinson, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2021. He later signed a three-year, $2.4 million contract with the Broncos.

Denver waived Robinson coming out of the preseason as a rookie before re-signing him to their practice squad. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before signing with the 49ers’ practice squad in December 2021.

He’s been on and off San Francisco’s active roster ever since and was placed on injured reserve in 2024 after tearing his ACL after three games.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in three games and recorded one tackle.