49ers Release OLB Dee Ford

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that they’ve released veteran OLB Dee Ford.

The writing has been on the wall for Ford, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Ford, 31, was taken with the No. 23 overall pick by the Chiefs back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.158 million rookie contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option and later traded him to the 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick.

The 49ers then signed Ford to a five-year, $87.55 million contract. He was paid a $13,650,000 fully guaranteed base salary for the 2020 season but played in just one game.

Ford was scheduled to make a base salary of $16.5 million over the next season before he agreed to a new deal with the 49ers.

In 2021, Ford appeared in six games for the 49ers, recording five tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.