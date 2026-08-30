49ers Releasing LB Deion Jones

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are releasing LB Deion Jones.

Jones, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal that voided the final year. Atlanta later traded him to the Browns for a late-round pick swap in 2024.

The Panthers signed Jone to a contract during the offseason only to release him coming out of training camp. He was later added to the practice squad before being called up by Carolina.

The Bills signed Jones to a contract in May of 2024 but cut him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Buccaneers in December 2024 and bounced on and off their practice squad until Tampa Bay re-signed him to a one-year deal in January 2025.

Jones signed with the Saints for 2026 but was traded to the 49ers during camp for RB Zamir White.

In 2025, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 29 tackles.