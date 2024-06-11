49ers Reportedly Offering WR Brandon Aiyuk $26M Per Year

In a recent radio appearance, Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle said he’s heard the 49ers are offering WR Brandon Aiyuk $26 million per year on a long-term deal.

“I’m hearing their offer is in the $26 million range, which certainly is not Justin Jefferson money, nor should it be, but it’s closer to that DeVonta Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown, that next tier down,” Silver said on KNBR 680.

That sum would slot Aiyuk ahead of Smith but below St. Brown and other recent receivers to ink deals like Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle. It would put him eighth among all wideouts in average annual salary.

Clearly that’s not enough for Aiyuk, otherwise a deal would be done. Aiyuk skipped mandatory minicamp last week, putting himself liable for fines of up to $104,259.

Reports have indicated St. Brown’s deal is the barometer Aiyuks’ camp is looking at for a long-term deal from the 49ers. Aiyuk’s personal WR coach T.J. Houshmandzadeh said last week in another radio interview that if San Francisco put that offer on the table, things would be done.

“If the 49ers want to get B.A. signed, give him the Amon-Ra deal,” Houshmandzadeh said on 95.7 The Game. “I guarantee he’d be in there tomorrow. They don’t want to do that. … If they’d offered him Amon-Ra’s deal, he would be in camp.”

He added Aiyuk has become a lot more pessimistic about a deal getting done as the situation has dragged out.

“At one point, [Aiyuk] thought he was going to sign, so he was like, ‘I’m not going to come out [to work out] because I might have to go when I sign,” Houshmandzadeh said. “That optimistic outlook has turned into a pessimistic outlook.”

The 49ers rebuffed trade interest in Aiyuk during the draft but have gotten no closer to a deal since then. However, Aiyuk has not requested a trade yet and things have not deteriorated to the level where the 49ers feel like they have no choice but to trade him.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more news on Aiyuk as it becomes available.