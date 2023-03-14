49ers Restructure Contract Of LB Fred Warner, Create $9.5M In Cap

According to Field Yates, the 49ers restructured LB Fred Warner‘s contract on Tuesday to create $9.5 million in cap space.
Warner, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.
He’s set to make a salary of $12,925,000 in 2023.
In 2022, Warner appeared in all 17 games and recorded 130 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and 10 pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!