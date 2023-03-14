49ers Restructure Contract Of LB Fred Warner, Create $9.5M In Cap

According to Field Yates, the 49ers restructured LB Fred Warner‘s contract on Tuesday to create $9.5 million in cap space.

Warner, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He’s set to make a salary of $12,925,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Warner appeared in all 17 games and recorded 130 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and 10 pass defenses.