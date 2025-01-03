49ers Rule Out QB Brock Purdy From Week 18

The San Francisco 49ers officially ruled out QB Brock Purdy from Week 18 due to an elbow injury, per Nick Wagoner.

San Francisco also ruled out WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, wrist), OL Spencer Burford (calf), CB Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder), and DE Robert Beal Jr. (ankle).

Earlier this week, HC Kyle Shanahan said Purdy was likely to miss the season-finale after avoiding a major elbow injury in Week 17’s loss to the Lions and the quarterback had some inflammation in the nerves in his elbow after taking a hit. Shanahan added it isn’t expected to be a long-term issue.

The former Mr. Irrelevant is in line for a huge raise from the 49ers this offseason, and those negotiations shouldn’t be complicated by any injury concerns.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.