49ers Rule Out TE George Kittle, Elevate Two

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve downgraded TE George Kittle to out for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The 49ers also elevated TE Brayden Willis and DE Sam Okuayinonu to their active roster.

Kittle, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle is in the fourth year of his deal and is set to make a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Kittle has appeared in two games for the 49ers and caught 11 passes for 116 yards receiving and a touchdown.