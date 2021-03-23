49ers Sign DL Zach Kerr

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran DL Zach Kerr to a one-year contract.

Kerr, 30, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in all three of his seasons with the Colts.

However, Indianapolis declined to tender him a restricted offer, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year contract but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Kerr later signed on with the Cardinals and finished out the year in Arizona. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers last year but was released this offseason.

In 2020, Kerr appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 32 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.