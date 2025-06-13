49ers Sign Fourth-Round DT C.J. West

The San Francisco 49ers have signed fourth-round DT C.J. West to a rookie contract.
This leaves just one remaining unsigned pick from San Francisco’s draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|11
|Mykel Williams
|EDGE
|Signed
|2
|43
|Alfred Collins
|DT
|3
|75
|Nick Martin
|LB
|Signed
|3
|100
|Upton Stout
|CB
|Signed
|4
|113
|C.J. West
|DT
|Signed
|4
|138
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|Signed
|5
|147
|Jordan James
|RB
|Signed
|5
|160
|Marques Sigle
|S
|Signed
|7
|227
|Kurtis Rourke
|QB
|Signed
|7
|249
|Connor Colby
|G
|Signed
|7
|252
|Junior Bergen
|WR
|Signed
West, 22, was a one-year starter at Indiana and transferred to the Hoosiers after four years at Kent State. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and Third Team All-MAC in 2023.
He was a three-star recruit and the 91st-ranked defensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class.
The 49ers used the No. 113 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on West. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,209,208 contract with a $1,009,208 signing bonus.
During his college career, West appeared in 52 games and recorded 152 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses.
