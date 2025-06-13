49ers Sign Fourth-Round DT C.J. West

By
Tony Camino
-

The San Francisco 49ers have signed fourth-round DT C.J. West to a rookie contract.

This leaves just one remaining unsigned pick from San Francisco’s draft class. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 11 Mykel Williams EDGE Signed
2 43 Alfred Collins DT  
3 75 Nick Martin LB Signed
3 100 Upton Stout CB Signed
4 113 C.J. West DT Signed
4 138 Jordan Watkins WR Signed
5 147 Jordan James RB Signed
5 160 Marques Sigle S Signed
7 227 Kurtis Rourke QB Signed
7 249 Connor Colby G Signed
7 252 Junior Bergen WR Signed

 

West, 22, was a one-year starter at Indiana and transferred to the Hoosiers after four years at Kent State. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and Third Team All-MAC in 2023. 

He was a three-star recruit and the 91st-ranked defensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class.

The 49ers used the No. 113 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on West. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,209,208 contract with a $1,009,208 signing bonus. 

During his college career, West appeared in 52 games and recorded 152 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses. 

