49ers Sign Five Draft Picks, Five Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve signed five draft picks including second-round G Aaron Banks to four-year rookie contracts.

The 49ers now have all but three picks under contract:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Trey Lance QB 2 Aaron Banks G Signed 3 Trey Sermon RB 3 Ambry Thomas CB 5 Jalen Moore OT Signed 5 Deommodore Lenoir LB Signed 5 Talanoa Hufanga DB Signed 6 Elijah Mitchell RB Signed

The 49ers also signed five undrafted free agents include:

Louisiana-Monroe TE Josh Pederson Ohio State LB Justin Hilliard UAB WR Austin Watkins Kansas State LB Elijah Sullivan Tecnológico de Monterrey OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Banks, 23, was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and was named both first-team All-American and All-ACC as a junior in 2020. He elected to skip his senior season and declare for the NFL draft.

The 49ers drafted Banks with pick No. 48 overall in the second round.

Banks is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $7,073,601 million with a $2,504,437 signing bonus.

During his college career, Banks started 31 games for Notre Dame at guard, 30 on the left side and one on the right.