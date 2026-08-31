49ers Signed 13 To Initial Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed 13 players to their initial 2026 practice squad.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have acquired OL Jarrett Patterson. For all roster moves: https://t.co/4aw7kGseBg pic.twitter.com/euoyrYPCs3 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 31, 2026

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

OL Isaac Alarcon TE Khalil Dinkins LB Jalen Graham WR Wesley Grimes WR KhaDarel Hodge RB Sincere McCormick OL Drake Nugent DL Ogbo Okoronkwo WR Will Pauling DB Jakob Robinson S Jalen Stroman DL Sebastian Valdez LS Jon Weeks

Okoronkwo, 31, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

The Browns signed him to a three-year, $19 million deal, worth up to $22 million with incentives. He was entering the last year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.235 million when the Browns released him. He then caught on with the Eagles.

He tore his triceps back in late September of 2025 and missed the remainder of the year. Okoronkwo then caught on with the 49ers during training camp.

In 2025, Okoronkwo appeared in one game for the Eagles but recorded no stats.