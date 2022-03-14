49ers Signing CB Charvarius Ward To Three-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that former Chiefs’ CB Charvarius Ward intends to sign a three-year deal worth up to $42 million including $26.7 million guaranteed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ward, 25, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs last year on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season, He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded 67 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 cornerback out of 116 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.