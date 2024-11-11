49ers Signing CB Nick McCloud

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the 49ers are signing CB Nick McCloud to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the 49ers’ practice squad:

McCloud, 26, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2021. After spending training camp in Buffalo, McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Bengals. McCloud spent two months in Cincinnati before the Bengals waived him and he caught on with the Bills’ practice squad in 2021.

He re-signed to Buffalo on a futures deal in 2022 and was claimed by the Giants coming out of training camp. New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2024 but waived him in November.

In 2024, McCloud has appeared in seven games for the Giants and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.