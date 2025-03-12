49ers Signing CB Tre Brown

The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Seahawks CB Tre Brown to a deal, per the player and his agent via Gregg Bell.

He’ll compete for a role on the depth chart this summer.

Brown, 27, was selected with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Seahawks.

He later signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract and played out the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 26 total tackles and one pass deflection.