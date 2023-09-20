49ers Signing CB Tre Swilling To Active Roster

The San Francisco 49ers are signing CB Tre Swilling to the active roster, according to Jordan Schultz.

Swilling, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Swilling had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with the 49ers towards the end of last season. He’s been on and off their active roster ever since.

During his college career at Georgia Tech, Swilling recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions and 21 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 39 games.

In 2023, Swilling was active for one game for the 49ers.