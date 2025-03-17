49ers Signing DB Siran Neal

Cameron Wolfe reports that the 49ers are signing DB Siran Neal to a two-year contract.

Neal, 30, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bills out of Jacksonville State in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $750,000 in 2020.

In 2022, Neal signed a three-year deal to remain with the Bills before joining the Dolphins last year on a one-year deal.

In 2024, Neal appeared in 17 games for the Bills and recorded 11 total tackles and two pass defenses.