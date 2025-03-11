49ers Signing LB Luke Gifford

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are signing LB Luke Gifford to a one-year deal.

He’ll contribute on special teams and potentially help San Francisco replace LB Dre Greenlaw.

Gifford, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cowboys.

Gifford made the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later placed on injured reserve in December with a fractured arm. He was set to be a restricted free agent, but the Cowboys declined to tender him a contract.

After signing with the Titans on a two-year deal, Gifford played mainly on special teams and wound up on injured reserve once again in 2023 due to a hamstring injury. He returned to the team in 2024.

In 2024, Gifford appeared in 16 games for the Titans and made four starts, recording 49 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.