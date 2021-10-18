49ers Signing LB Mychal Kendricks

Ian Rapoport reports the San Francisco 49ers are signing LB Mychal Kendricks to a contract on Monday, pending a physical.

Kendricks, 31, was a second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the fourth year of his five-year, $29.896 million contract that included $16.4 million guaranteed when the Eagles designated him as a post-June 1 release back in 2018.

The Browns signed Kendricks to a one-year contract only to cut him loose shortly after the news of the insider trading charges surfaced.

From there, Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle for the 2019 season. The Washington Football Team signed him off the Seahawks’ practice squad back in December of last year and he appeared in one game.

Kendricks caught on with the 49ers this summer but was placed on injured reserve during the preseason. The team released him from injured reserve before the season began.

In 2019, Kendricks appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 71 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass defenses.