49ers Signing LS Jon Weeks

By
Nate Bouda
-

Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers are signing veteran LS Jon Weeks to a one-year contract worth $1.422 million. 

Jon Weeks

 

According to Wilson, the contract includes $200,000 guaranteed. 

San Francisco opted to move on from Taybor Pepper earlier in the day, clearing the way for a new long snapper edition. 

Weeks, 39, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor back in 2010. 

Weeks has spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Texans. He’s returned to Houston on one-year contracts each of the last two seasons. 

In 2024, Weeks appeared in all 17 games for the Texans.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply