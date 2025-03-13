49ers Signing LS Jon Weeks

Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers are signing veteran LS Jon Weeks to a one-year contract worth $1.422 million.
According to Wilson, the contract includes $200,000 guaranteed.
San Francisco opted to move on from Taybor Pepper earlier in the day, clearing the way for a new long snapper edition.
Weeks, 39, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor back in 2010.
Weeks has spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Texans. He’s returned to Houston on one-year contracts each of the last two seasons.
In 2024, Weeks appeared in all 17 games for the Texans.
