49ers Signing P Corliss Waitman

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing P Corliss Waitman to a contract.

Waitman, 30, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers and was on and off of their roster.

Waitman later had brief stints with the Raiders and Patriots before returning to the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh waived him at the end of the season, however, and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Denver placed an exclusive rights tender on Waitman before later withdrawing it. Waitman then signed with the Patriots before being among their first wave of roster cuts ahead of the 2023 season. From there he spent time with the Broncos before returning the Steelers.

In 2025, Waitman appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and totaled 2,823 yards on 62 attempts (45.5 YPA) with 26 punts downed inside the 20 yard line.